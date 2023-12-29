CHAOS's Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero meet Action Andretti and Top Flight in trios action. Plus, Wheeler YUTA defends the ROH Pure Championship against Matt Sydal and Ruby Soho takes on Marina Shafir. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday sat 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

CHAOS (AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky "Azucar" Romero) vs. Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - The trio of Action Andretti, Dante Martin and Darius Martin has been an impressive one since forming upon Dante's return from a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury, but the three men fell short in their quest to become AEW World Trios Champions last Saturday night on Collision when they fell to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn. Three of AEW's youngest competitors, Andretti and Top Flight will have the chance to get right back at it on Rampage when they take on a trio of cagey veterans in AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Members of the CHAOS stable, all three men have obvious championship pedigree. As Roppongi Vice, Beretta and Romero are four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and Beretta is a former NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion alongside Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii. But Cassidy, Beretta and Romero have only competed together once before and Cassidy and Romero are coming off of a hard-fought encounter for Cassidy's International title on last week's Rampage. While the experience edge lies with CHAOS, it might not have the advantage when it comes to chemistry. Which of these trios can pick up a big win?

--

Ring of Honor Pure Championship match: Wheeler YUTA (c) vs. Matt Sydal - A day before he attempts to become a double champion when he takes on Hook for the FTW Championship at the World's End pay-per-view on Long Island, Wheeler YUTA puts his ROH Pure Championship on the line against the high-flying Matt Sydal. The match will be contested under Pure Rules and will be YUTA's second title defence since defeating Katsuyori Shibata for the crown on the Nov. 27 edition of Rampage. YUTA's first defence came at Final Battle when he defeated "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. A brief refresher on Pure Rules: each competitor will have only three ropebreaks, meaning that if those three are exhausted, pins or submissions under the ropes are permitted. There are no closed-fist strikes to the face permitted. The first use of one comes with a warning, but a second results in an automatic disqualification. Unlike most championships, the Pure title can change hands on a DQ or countout. Should a third party interfere in a Pure match, it will result in automatic termination from the roster. Should the match go the distance without a winner, a panel of three judges will decide one. The three judges for Friday's match are former ROH World Champion "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels, five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Jimmy Jacobs and Sarah Stock. YUTA taking a match like this just ahead of his match with Hook is obviously a risky proposition, but it also reflects the level of cockiness that he has right now. Can he manage to hang onto his title or will Sydal leave with gold around his waist?

--

Ruby Soho (w/ Saraya and Harley Cameron) vs. "The Problem" Marina Shafir (w/ "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose) - This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, Saraya said she had a birthday present in the form of Harley Cameron, who produced a butcher's knife for some reason which absolutely terrified Saraya and Renee Paquette. Cameron, and Saraya, will be at Soho's side when she takes on Marina Shafir on Friday night. The match comes in the early days of Soho's relationship with Angelo Parker, a relationship for which Saraya has poorly hidden her distaste. Soho heads into the match in desperate need of a victory to close off 2023 on a winning note. She is a loser of six straight matches and hasn't picked up a win since one over Skye Blue on the Oct. 20 edition of Rampage. Her streak of futility is one that Saraya would have no problem with blaming on Parker. Shafir is an opponent who Soho has met in the past and has actually defeated. She picked up a victory over Shafir earlier this year on the Feb. 10 edition of Rampage and hope history will repeat itself on Friday night. Can Soho break out of her slump or will Shafir extend her miserable run?

--

PLUS:

- After his reunion with Sammy Guevara, we'll hear from Chris Jericho