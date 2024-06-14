"The Bastard" PAC takes on Jay Lethal for the first time ever. Plus, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Shota Umino are in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

"The Bastard" PAC vs. Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) - For the first time ever, two of AEW's most skilled competitors go one on one as PAC takes on Jay Lethal. Both men head into Friday night's match with a point to prove. Lethal is, perhaps, the greatest performer in Ring of Honor history. He's a two-time ROH World Champion, two-time ROH World TV Champion, ROH Pure Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion. He is the only man to have held all of those titles in company history. Lethal is also a six-time TNA X-Division Champion and former TNA World Tag Team Champion. Despite all of these accolades, Lethal is still chasing his first title in AEW. Things have not come easy for Lethal as of late. In last winter's Continental Classic, Lethal finished Gold League competition with an 0-6 record. Most recently, he's failed in his attempts to set up an AEW International Championship match, first losing to now-champion Will Ospreay in April's Casino Gauntlet before getting pinned by Rey Fenix in a four-way No. 1 contendership match on the June 5 Dynamite that also included Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly. With frustrations mounting, a win over PAC would help Lethal course correct, but it won't come easy. Foul-tempered on his best days, "The Bastard" has been especially ornery of late. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, PAC officially entered this year's Owen Hart Cup, throwing down the gauntlet to those others who have already entered in the form of Bryan Danielson and Shingo Takagi. PAC is looking to shake off a losing streak of his own in big matches, having failed to capture both the AEW International Championship and the AEW World Unified Trios Championships in recent months. Beating an opponent the calibre of Lethal ahead of the Owen Hart will remind the rest of AEW just what PAC is capable of in the ring. With both men needing a win, which competitor will find one?

--

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm (w/ "The Glamour" Mariah May and Luther) vs. Alex Windsor - Before she puts her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Mina Shirakawa at Forbidden Door, the red-hot Toni Storm steps into the ring on Friday night against an opponent from her past in the form of Alex Windsor. An Australia-raised New Zealander, Storm has competed all over the world and spent a considerable amount of time in the United Kingdom where she has done battle with Windsor on a number of occasions over the years. But the Rampage match will be their first meeting in nearly seven years. In their last meeting, Storm successfully defended her PROGRESS Women's Championship over Windsor in London. In fact, Storm has had Windsor's number over their history. She is 4-1 against Windsor with Windsor's lone victory coming via countout. Making her second appearance on Rampage in under a month, Windsor is looking for her first victory in AEW and it won't come easy on Friday night. But she's well aware of the potential ramifications of a victory over her old rival and what a win could bring her. A victory over Storm would almost assuredly earn Windsor a title shot. Can Storm keep rolling towards Forbidden Door or will Windsor pick up the biggest win of her career to date in North America?

--

Shota Umino vs. Rocky Romero - One of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's hottest young talents makes his AEW singles debut on Friday night when he takes on a savvy veteran as Shota Umino takes on Rocky Romero. We last saw Umino as part of the Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet on the May 29 edition of Dynamite that was won by Will Ospreay. The son of legendary referee Red Shoes Unno and the protege of IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley, who affectionately calls him "Shooter," Umino returned to NJPW in 2022 after an excursion in England that saw him challenge the likes of Ospreay, PAC and Michael Oku. Most recently Umino found himself embroiled in a bitter feud with "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry who had journeyed to New Japan and hooked up with the House of Torture. Umino defeated Perry in their grudge match at the Windy City Riot show on Apr. 12. Following that, Umino took on Mox for his title at Resurgence, but the teacher was too strong for the pupil. In Rocky, Umino meets a familiar opponent, but one he's never faced in singles action before. While they have wrestled one another on numerous occasions over the years, the matches have all be tag or multi-man encounters. The two men have even found themselves on the same side in a couple of matches, as well. All told, they have split their all-time series at 2-2 with Friday night's match serving as kind of a rubber match. Will Umino get one over on the more seasoned Romero or will the vet show his less experienced opponent that he still has couple of tricks up his sleeve?

--

PLUS:

- The Cage of Agony ("The Machine" Brian Cage, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) are in trios action

- Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) is in action