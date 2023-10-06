Four-men vie for a shot at Eddie Kingston and his ROH World Championship in a four-way match. Plus, the Hardys and Best Friends team up in eight-man tag action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Four-way match for an ROH World Championship match: Johnny TV (w/ QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Harley Cameron) vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - A high-stakes match featuring four men with extensive experience in Mexico goes down on Friday night to determine a new contender for Eddie Kingston and his ROH World Championship when Johnny TV takes on Komander, Lince Dorado and Penta El Zero Miedo in a four-way match. Of the quartet, Penta and Johnny TV (aka Johnny Mundo aka John Hennigan) are the most familiar with one another, having done battle several times over the years in multiple promotions. At AAA's TripleMania XXIV in 2016 at Arena Mexico, Hennigan defeated Penta for his AAA Latin American Championship. He would go on to keep that title for over a year before dropping it to El Hijo del Fantasma. Of the times the two men have met on opposite sides of the ring, Penta holds a 9-6-3 record. Of course, all bets are off when there are multiple men in a match. Hennigan and Dorado are also no strangers to one another, having met on multiple occasions in tag-team action during their time in WWE. The X-factor in the match is Komander, who has the least amount of ring time with the three other men amongst the quartet. The current AAA Cruiserweight Champion, Komander is the least experienced of the four men in the match, but is inarguably the most dangerous high-flyer of the bunch. He'll need to use his aerial prowess to his advantage if he expects to come out on top. All told, these four men have combined for 15 major singles titles and will be looking to add one more to their respective collections by picking up a win on Friday. Which of these four men will emerge victorious?

--

"Red Death" Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and Best Friends ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) - What's left of the Jericho Appreciation Society is in eight-man tag action on Friday night against a pair of tag teams as Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker take on Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. The JAS has been left adrift in recent weeks with their leader, Chris Jericho, essentially having abdicated from the group and Sammy Guevara joining the Don Callis Family. Garcia has seemed to take Guevara's aligning with Callis and betrayal of Jericho personally, letting him know on a number of occasions that they weren't cool. For his part, though, Callis is intrigued by the idea of adding to his growing ranks that now includes Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay and Powerhouse Hobbs. It remains to be seen if Garcia would have any interest in working alongside the man who's made it an aim to rid AEW of his former mentor. But as of now, Garcia, Hager, Menard and Parker must focus on the four men on the other side of the ring in Taylor, Beretta and the Hardys. This will be the first time that this quartet has teamed up and what will be working against them is a decided disadvantage when it comes to chemistry. On their maiden voyage as a team, they'll be forced to contend with four men who know each other very well. Can they overcome that to pick up a win on Friday night?

--

TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose and "The Problem" Marina Shafir - Before Hikaru Shida has the chance to become the first ever three-time AEW Women's World Champion when she takes on Saraya on Dynamite, she teams up with TBS Champion Kris Statlander to meet Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Shida and Rose's history together is well documented. At Double or Nothing 2020, Shida defeated Rose to start her first reign as champion, one that last for over a year. Over the course of their time together in AEW, Shida and Rose have been the other's great rival. But Shida holds the historical advantage at 11-5 in their encounters and 4-1 in singles matches. While Rose and Shafir have been teaming together for some time and have built a chemistry that Statlander and Shida don't have, they haven't experienced the recent run of success that their opponents have. Since her return from almost 10 months on the shelf with a knee injury, Statlander has been unstoppable. She is undefeated in singles competition, having won the TBS title from the previously undefeated Jade Cargill and then handing her another loss for good measure. Statlander is coming off of a victory over Julia Hart at last Sunday night's WrestleDream pay-per-view that marked her 14th successful defence of her title. With Shida gearing up for a big match and Statlander in imperious form, what kind of challenge can Rose and Shafir mount on Friday night?

--

PLUS:

- The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) is in tag-team action

- ROH World Champion and New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston sits in on commentary during the four-way match