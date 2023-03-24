A week after retaining the TNT Championship against Rey Fenix, Powerhouse Hobbs puts his title on the line against the other half of the Lucha Bros., Penta El Zero Miedo. Plus, Taya Valkyrie meets Leila Grey and former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed take on The Kingdom. You can catch AEW Rampage on the special time night and time of Saturday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

TNT Championship match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo - On last week's Rampage, Will Hobbs successfully defended the TNT title for the first time with a victory over Rey Fenix in Winnipeg. After the match, though, QT Marshall laid out Alex Abrahantes, the Lucha Bros.' hype man, with a Diamond Cutter. This Saturday, Penta El Zero Miedo will be out to avenge both his brother and his hype man when he takes on Hobbs. A former AEW World Tag Team and AEW World Trios Champion, Penta is looking for his first-ever singles title in AEW. The meeting will be the first-ever singles match between the two with Hobbs and Penta only previously sharing the ring during battle royals. Penta is coming off of last week's Lucha Libre World Cup in AAA where he worked five matches in a single night. Will fatigue become a factor for Penta against the much larger and much stronger Hobbs?

--

The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn) vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett) - We last saw Mike Bennett and Matt Taven on this past Wednesday night's Dynamite when they jumped Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) during their AEW World Tag Team Championship match, allowing the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) to retain their titles. They followed up their enmity with the Martin brothers on this past Thursday night's Ring of Honor TV when Taven defeated Darius Martin in a singles match. The two teams will collide again at next Friday's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view as part of the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to crown new ROH World Tag Team Champions that also includes the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix), La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush and Dralistico) and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis). But before Taven and Bennett can renew hostilities with the Martins, they must deal with former AEW World Tag Team Champions Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. While Caster and Bowens were recently tag team champs, Bennett and Taven's resume speaks for itself. The two are former ROH, IWGP and Impact World Tag Champions and Taven is a former ROH World Champion. A win over the former AEW champs would be a statement victory for Bennett and Taven, but it won't be easy to come by. Which of these duos will leave the ring Saturday night with their arms raised?

--

AAA Reina de Reyes Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) - Last week on Dynamite, Taya Valkrie announced her arrival in AEW by introducing herself to TBS Champion Jade Cargill. She then really introduced herself to Cargill's associate Leila Grey by planting her with Cargill's own finisher, Jaded, as the TBS Champion watched on. Vancouver's Valkyrie made her in-ring debut last Friday night on Rampage when she dispatched with Ava Lawless in under 90 seconds. This Saturday, Grey will be out for a measure of retribution against Valkyrie, but could she be in for more of the same? Valkyrie has held titles all over the world and is currently the AAA Reina de Reyes Champion, as well as the MLW World Women's Featherweight Champion. She doesn't take opponents lightly and will undoubtedly be looking to send another message to Cargill as she continues to eye her TBS Championship to add to her collection. Can Grey spring a massive upset or has she bitten off more than she can chew with Valkyrie?

--

AEW World Trios Champion Brody King (w/ Julia Hart) vs. Jake Hager (w/ Anna Jay) - For the second straight week, the House of Black will do battle with the Jericho Appreciation Society. On last week's Dynamite from Winnipeg, Brody King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews held onto their AEW World Trios Championships when they defeated both The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and the JAS (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia) in a three-way match with King pinning Garcia after Dante's Inferno. But on Rampage, Garcia avenged his loss by defeating King with the help of Jericho. "The Ocho" nailed King with his trusty baseball bat, Floyd, which allowed Garcia to lock in a Dragon Sleeper for the submission victory. An infuriated King gets to work out some of his aggression on Saturday when he takes on the largest member of the JAS, Jake Hager, in what should be a good, old-fashioned hoss fight. While King normally holds a significant strength advantage against most opponents, that won't be the case with Hager. King will have to use his superior speed and agility to get past the former world champion. Which of these two behemoths will come out on top?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from "Absolute" Ricky Starks