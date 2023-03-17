Powerhouse Hobbs defends the TNT Championship for the first time against Rey Fenix. Plus, Taya Valkyrie makes her in-ring debut and Daniel Garcia takes on Brody King. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at the special time of 11:30pm et/pm pt streaming on TSN+.

TNT Championship match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) – Will Hobbs did exactly what he promised to do on the Mar. 8 edition of Dynamite. After winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Hobbs defeated Wardlow in a Last Man Standing match for the TNT Championship when Wardlow couldn’t answer the 10-count after being power bombed off the stage. Of course, Hobbs didn’t do it alone. He had the help of QT Marshall, who made his return to AEW after a lengthy absence. Marshall now appears to be working as the advisor to Hobbs and revealed on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite that it was his lackey, Aaron Solo, who broke into Wardlow’s car to steal his belongings, include his title belt, last week. But now that’s he’s captured the title, Hobbs will have to defend it and his first defence won’t be an easy one. Answering his open challenge is none other than former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion Rey Fenix. One half of the Lucha Bros., Fenix has never held singles gold in AEW and will look to join Kenny Omega as the only competitor in AEW to have won a title in all three men’s divisions. Friday’s match promises to be a battle between power and speed. Can Hobbs make his first title defence a successful one or will Fenix bring gold back to Death Triangle?

--

Jericho Appreciation Society (“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker) vs. Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra) – It’s an all-Canadian affair on Friday night as Chateauguay, Que.’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker meet the Sihra brothers from Burnaby, BC. Menard and Parker have spent the past several weeks attempting to recruit the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed (“Platinum” Max Caster and “The Five-Tool Player” Anthony Bowens) into the Jericho Appreciation Society. Thus far, their offer has been met with decided disinterest. This past Wednesday, Menard and Parker vowed to “sports entertain” Caster and Bowens on Rampage and told them to tune it. But Menard and Parker will have their hands full with the Bollywood Boyz, who are only making their third appearance in AEW. In recent weeks, the Sihras have stepped into the ring with the likes of The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight and the Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner). A veteran team with talent to spare, Menard and Parker will have their hands full with the Sihra brothers and might discover they've bitten off more than they can chew very quickly. Which of these Canadian duos will come out with a win?

--

AEW World Trios Champion Brody King (w/ Julia Hart) vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara) - Daniel Garcia felt the destructive power of Brody King firsthand on this past Wednesday night's Dynamite. In the main event from Winnipeg that saw the House of Black (King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews) defeat The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and the Jericho Appreciation Society (Garcia, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) in a three-way match to retain their AEW World Trios Championships, it was Garcia who took the pinfall. Hoisted up into a suplex by Matthews and tossed over to King for a Greetings from Asbury Park, the former ROH Pure Champion ate Dante's Inferno and was pinned. On Friday, Garcia will have another crack at King, but this time in a singles match. While both men have spent time in the same promotions, this will be the first one-on-one encounter between the two. Garcia will have a point to prove. Not only would a victory get him a win back over King, it would very likely propel the JAS back into the discussion for a shot at the House of Black's championships. In any event, Friday's match should be highly entertaining. Can he make it 1-1 with King or is there a Gonzo Bomb waiting in Garcia's future?

--

PLUS:

- Vancouver's Taya Valkyrie makes her in-ring debut