The Conglomeration takes on the Dark Order in a trios match. Plus, Konosuke Takeshita meets Action Andretti and Kamille is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) - In the midst of Orange Cassidy's renewed hostilities with Chris Jericho, he and Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly will be in trios action on Friday night when they take on the Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds. The issue between Cassidy and Jericho is a longstanding one that goes back four years. During a feud that took place in the late summer of 2020, Cassidy ruined a $7,000 jacket of Jericho's by dumping orange juice all over it. The two men had a match to settle the debt, but Cassidy won it. He then also won the first-ever (and probably last-ever) Mimosa Mayhem match in which Cassidy sent Jericho into a vat of the beverage. Recently, Jericho decided he still wanted his money back. To demonstrate his seriousness, Jericho, alongside Big Bill and Bryan Keith, laid out Conglomeration member Tomohiro Ishii. Cassidy went ahead and complied this past Wednesday night on Dynamite, finally paying back the $7,000. Unfortunately for Jericho, he did so on his own terms, which meant dumping $7,000 in nickels onto the windshield of Jericho's Bentley. Enraged, Jericho has vowed revenger, but before that can happen, Cassidy, Briscoe and O'Reilly hit the ring for their match with the Dark Order. Obviously, their issues with the Learning Tree will be top of mind, but the trio of Uno, Silver and Reynolds can't be taken lightly. Will the Conglomeration send a message to the Learning Tree or will the Dark Order spring an upset?

The Outcasts (Saraya and Harley Cameron) vs. The Hex (Marti Belle and Allysin Kay) - Still in the crosshairs of the returning former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, the Outcasts of Saraya and Harley Cameron will be in tag-team action on Friday night and their opponents are an interesting duo. In the other corner will be the veteran team of Marti Belle and Allysin Kay, the Hex. Belle and Kay are former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions. Kay is also a two-time TNA Knockouts Champion. A regular team, the Hex will provide a stiff test for Saraya and Cameron, who haven't actually wrestled together much at all. In fact, Friday night's match is only the second time the two have wrestled as a tag team. Their first match came in a losing effort to then-AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May on the May 22 edition of Dynamite. The seasoned team of Kay and Belle have significantly more ring time together and will hold a marked experience advantage. There is also the matter of Hayter, who has made it her mission since returning from over a year on the sidelines with injury to make life hell for Saraya, the woman she holds responsible for putting her out of action. She will pick her spot when it comes time to exacting her vengeance and that alone is enough to give Saraya and Cameron pause, even if they're already in the middle of a match. Can the Outcasts earn their first win as a team or will the veteran experience of the Hex prove to be too much?

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis) vs. Action Andretti (w/ Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Lio Rush and Leyla Grey) - Konosuke Takeshita very clearly has his sights set on Kazuchika Okada and the AEW Continental Championship. Last weekend at All Out, Takeshita couldn't wrest the title away from the champion in a four-way match that also included Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy. Okada retained his title when he put Cassidy away with a Rainmaker. Takeshita wasn't pinned in the match and made it clear to Okada this past Wednesday night on Dynamite that their business hadn't concluded. This upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite, Takeshita will team with Don Callis Family stablemate Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay to take on Okada and the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) in a trios match. But all isn't necessarily rosy within the Don Callis Family. Months ago when Ospreay was granted his release from the group, Callis said a time would come when he would approach Ospreay for a favour. That time came this past Wednesday night when Callis asked Ospreay to team with Fletcher to enter the Casino Tag Team Gauntlet Match, which the duo ended up winning. Takeshita was clearly taken aback by the request and didn't seem to understand why he couldn't have teamed with Fletcher. Nevertheless, Takeshita is maintaining his focus on Okada as he wrestles in singles action on Friday night against the high-flying Action Andretti in what will be a meeting of power versus speed. The match will be the first ever meeting between the two men. They have shared a ring once before as participants in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in March of 2023 that was ultimately won by Takeshita's Don Callis Family ally, Powerhouse Hobbs. Friday night's match will be Andretti's first singles match in AEW in nearly three months, having prioritized tag and trios competition in recent months. Will Andretti pick up a big victory or will Takeshita continue to stake his claim towards another title match?

- "The Brickhouse" Kamille (w/ TBS Champion "The CEO" Mercedes Moné) is in action

- Roderick Strong (w/ Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) is in action