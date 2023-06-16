Will Ospreay returns to an AEW ring on Friday when he teams with Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb to take on Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Plus, Bandido goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita and Taya Valkyrie is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb) vs. CHAOS ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) - Will Ospreay has returned to AEW. Ahead of his IWGP United States Championship match next Sunday night at Forbidden Door in Toronto, the English superstar blindsided his opponent on June 25, Kenny Omega, this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. A pier-six brawl broke out after Omega's Elite stablemates Hung Bucks ("Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) defeated Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) that saw Eddie Kingston return and Konosuke Takeshita once again get involved, Omega attempted to get his hands on Takeshita. But before that could happen, Omega was waylaid by Ospreay, who came into the ring through the crowd. Ospreay proceeded to destroy Omega with Stormbreaker and a pair of Hidden Blades, throwing down the gauntlet ahead of his chance to gain back the title Omega took away from him last January at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ospreay now heads into a tune-up match on Friday night when he teams with United Empire allies Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb to take on CHAOS's Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. There is, of course, no love lost between Ospreay and CHAOS. Ospreay was a member of the faction until the fall of 2020 when he turned on its leader, Kazuchika Okada, and formed the United Empire. Needless to say, Best Friends and Romero will relish the opportunity to rough up Ospreay, a man that Romero has teamed with before on multiple occasions. Can Ospreay and the rest of the United Empire send a message to Omega or will CHAOS get some retribution?

--

Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis) vs. Bandido - The two most hated men in AEW will be on Rampage when Don Callis leads Konosuke Takeshita into action on Friday night. While Callis had never been a popular figure in the past, his betrayal of Kenny Omega last month has resulted in almost unimaginable vitriol from fans in recent weeks. Any time he's attempted to speak, like he did with Tony Schiavone two weeks ago, Callis's words have been almost unintelligible to the viewers at home because they've been drowned out in a cacophony of boos from the fans inside the arena. Takeshita, formerly a well-liked figure, has also become an object of the fans' scorn. This past week on Dynamite when he attacked Eddie Kingston from behind, Takeshita was serenaded by jeers. Takeshita won't have time to deal with the fans on Friday night because he's got his work cut out for him when he takes on former ROH World Champion Bandido in a match where power will meet speed. Bandido is obviously one of the most talented luchadors currently working today, but this new version of Takeshita won't be an easy night at the office. Gone is any sportsmanship or restraint. The new Takeshita is brutal and out for victory at any cost. Overlooking that fact will be at Bandido's peril. Will Bandido be able to withstand Takeshita's aggression or will Callis's new monster pick up another win?

--

Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe and Aubrey Edwards vs. Triple J (Jay Lethal and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett) and Karen Jarrett (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) - Well, I don't think anybody would have seen this match coming only a few weeks ago. One of the most heated feuds in AEW in recent weeks has been between referee Aubrey Edwards and Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff Jarrett. It all started back at Double or Nothing. Jarrett and Lethal met FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Mark Briscoe as the special guest referee. While Briscoe is a close friend of Lethal's, he never trusted Jarrett and his instincts were proven right at the pay-per-view. Jarrett laid Briscoe out with one of his patented "El Kabong" guitar shots. Seconds later, FTR hit Lethal with the Big Rig and had the match won, but there was no ref to count the pin fall. Edwards made her way to the ring, but she was impeded by Sonjay Dutt and then nailed with El Kabong by Karen Jarrett. Eventually justice prevailed and FTR retained their titles, but Edwards has been consumed by a desire for revenge ever since and will have her opportunity for it on Friday night as she teams with Briscoe and his father, Mike "Papa" Briscoe. This match might not be a pretty one, but it's going to be oddly compelling.

--

PLUS:

- "La Wera Loca" Taya Valkyrie is in action