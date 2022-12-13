The sale of Bournemouth to a consortium led by Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley closed on Tuesday, the club announced, with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan as part of the new ownership group.

Foley will assume the role of club chairman effective immediately.

“I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team,” Foley said in a statement. “We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed.”

The club was previously owned by Russian-British businessman Maxim Demin, who first invested in the cherries in 2011 when the club was in League One.

Bournemouth was first promoted to the Premier League in 2015 and stayed up for five seasons before being relegated in 2020. They returned to the top flight this summer after finishing as runners-up to Fulham last year.

The team currently sits in 14th in the table, three points clear of the drop zone. The club returns to action after the World Cup break on Dec. 20 with a League Cup Round of 16 tie with Newcastle. The Cherries visit Chelsea on Dec. 27 in their return to league play.