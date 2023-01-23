AFC Championship - Bengals vs. Chiefs: How to watch and stream NFL playoffs

Championship Sunday wraps up with the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battling it out for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Watch and stream data enhanced feeds LIVE on TSN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards with two touchdowns as his Bengals handedly defeated the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the Divisional Round.

The Bengals' stars took full control of the offence with running back Joe Mixon recording 105 rushing yards with a touchdown and Ja'Marr Chase contributing 51 receiving yards with a touchdown.

The AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season's 27-24 Bengals overtime victory over the Chiefs, coming back from an 18-point deficit.

Burrow is also looking for his fourth-straight victory over the Chiefs and has 982 passing yards with eight touchdowns and one interception in his previous three wins over Kansas City.

In the lone matchup between the two clubs this season, the Bengals won 27-24 with Burrow throwing for 286 yards with two touchdowns in Week 13.

The Chiefs are coming off a tight 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns, however he briefly left the game due to a high ankle sprain but returned when the X-rays came back negative..

Tight end Travis Kelce carried most of the offensive load with a career-high 14 receptions for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC after winning the AFC West with a 14-3 record while the Bengals won the AFC North with a 12-4 record (Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Cincinnati's game against Buffalo on Jan. 2, resulting in cancellation of the game).

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

You can watch Bengals vs. Chiefs and every NFL playoff game this weekend with data enhanced feeds on TSN+ and on CTV.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29

Main Coverage: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: CTV, Data enhanced feeds on TSN+