Goaltender Jaroslav Halak is "100 per cent committed" to playing next season and will be available as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, tweets agent Allan Walsh.

Halak spent last season with the New York Rangers, going 10-9-5 with a save percentage of .903 and a goals-against average of 2.72. He is coming off a one-year, $1.55 million deal.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak is 100% committed to playing in 2023-24 and will be available as a UFA on July 1st. He needs 5 more wins to reach the milestone of 300 career wins. Will be coming back for his 18th season. — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) June 28, 2023

A veteran of 17 NHL seasons, Halak is five wins shy of 300 for his career, putting him fifth on the NHL list among active goaltenders behind Marc-Andre Fleury (544), Jonathan Quick (375), Sergei Bobrovsky (360) and Craig Anderson (319).

The Bratislava, Slovakia native was selected in the ninth round (No. 271 overall) in 2003 and began his career with the Montreal Canadiens in 2006-07. He has also played for the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks prior to joining the Rangers last season.

In 581 career regular season games played, Halak has a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.