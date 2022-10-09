The American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors have fired head athletic trainer Chad Drown after he had been charged with a "contacting a minor to commit a sexual offence."

A statement from the Condors: pic.twitter.com/TgLoPskvMk — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) October 10, 2022

"Earlier today we became aware that Bakersfield Condors head athletic trainer, Chad Drown, had been charged with very serious felony offences related to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offence in the state of California," the team said in a statement. "We are shocked and dismayed by the news and Mr. Drown has been relieved of his duties immediately."

The Edmonton Oilers, Bakersfield's NHL affiliate, responded that they support the Condors' decision.

"We are working closely with Bakersfield Condors management & fully support the decision to relieve Mr. Drown of his duties," the Oilers said in a tweet.