The American Hockey League’s Board of Governors announced Tuesday that president and chief executive officer Scott Howson has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

“The last three years have presented many challenges, but I believe the AHL is stronger today because of teamwork, cooperation and the shared desire of our clubs to make our league the best it can be,” said Howson in a statement. “I would like to thank the Board of Governors and the Executive Committee for the opportunity to continue to lead the AHL into more successful years ahead.”

Howson was unanimously elected as the tenth President in league history in 2020.

The AHL has since added a 32nd franchise, the Coachella Valley Firebirds; expanded its Calder Cup Playoff field to 23 teams to allow for greater player development through meaningful late-season and postseason experience; implemented a unified 72-game schedule in the regular season; and reached new levels of ticket and corporate sales revenues this season. Howson has also actively advocated for diversity and inclusion throughout the league, most notably with the addition in 2021 of 10 women to the AHL’s roster of referees and linespeople for the first time.

Howson came to the AHL following 26 years as an executive with the Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets. He served as general manager of the Blue Jackets from 2007 to 2013 and was also GM of the Oilers’ AHL affiliates from 1994 to 2007, reaching two Calder Cup Finals and serving as a member of the AHL Board of Governors.