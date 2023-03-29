Scott Howson's future as president and CEO of the American Hockey League is in limbo as multiple teams are pushing for his exit, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger notes that NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly is involved in discussions with club executives at the AHL level.

Dreger first reported Tuesday on Insider Trading that there was displeasure among AHL clubs with Howson, who is on an expiring contract.

"Yes, it’s a developing story around Scott Howson, who is the CEO and president of the AHL," Dreger said. "Sources say that four or five teams are trying to have Howson replaced. Now, this approach is a curious one, as it isn’t supported by all of the AHL teams and what’s also interesting here is that the NHL has largely been kept out of the mix until very recently.

"NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly is now actively involved in trying to sort through what exactly is going on here, so it’s something we continue to monitor. It’s also important to note that Howson is on an expiring contract at the end of the season but he went in with a lot of support replacing David Andrews who was the long-time AHL boss."

Howson was elected as the 10th president in AHL history in February 2020. The 62-year-old had previously held front-office roles with the Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jacket over the previous 26 years.

Andrews held the title of league president from 1994-2020 and remains Chairman of the Board of Governors.