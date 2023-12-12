The American Hockey League has suspended Bob Nardella, the head coach of Chicago Wolves, 10 games after using "homophobic language" towards an official during a game.

Nardella can participate in non-game day practices and return to the Wolves bench on Jan. 6. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 12, 2023

During a game against the Texas Stars on Dec. 9, the 55-year-old Nardella was handed a game misconduct in the third period for abuse of officials after using homophobic language.

"The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.," the AHL said in a statement. "During the suspension, Nardella will be permitted to participate in team practices on non-game days; he will be eligible to return to the Wolves bench on Jan. 6."

The league also announced that Wolves forward Dominic Franco was given a one-game suspension for "accumulating his second game misconduct in the 'abuse of officials' category this season."

The Wolves are the only independent team in the AHL with no affiliate in the National Hockey League.