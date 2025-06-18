ABBOTSFORD - Linus Karlsson had two goals and an assist in the third period to snap a 1-1 deadlock and the Abbotsford Canucks went on to defeat the visiting Charlotte Checkers 6-1 on Tuesday night to grab a 2-1 lead in the Calder Cup final.

It was the first game in the best-of-seven American Hockey League championship series that didn't require overtime to determine a winner.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Sammy Blais, Arshdeep Bains and Tristen Nielsen also scored for the Canucks, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and were tied 1-1 heading into the third. Bains and Nielsen both scored into an empty net.

Oliver Okuliar scored for the Checkers, who need to win either Game 4 or Game 5 to get the series back to North Carolina.

Canucks netminder Arturs Silovs stopped 28 of 29 shots, while Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves in the Checkers' net.

Game 4 is Thursday at the Abbotsford Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.