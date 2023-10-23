The American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors have signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year deal.

The Condors have signed winger Sam Gagner to an AHL deal. He will wear 89 in #Condorstown.



Gagner, 34, has played in 1,015 career NHL games, scoring 192 goals with 527 points. He played 48 games with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring eight goals with 14 points.

The sixth overall pick at the 2007 NHL Draft by Edmonton, Gagner has played for the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Jets, as well as AHL stints with Lehigh Valley, Toronto and Bakersfield.

The London, Ont., product had double hip surgery in March, ending his 2022-23 season early. He signed a professional tryout agreement on Aug. 28 to attend training camp with the Oilers. He did not skate in any preseason games as he continued to rehab from the surgery.