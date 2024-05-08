Scott Howson has agreed to a multi-year deal with the league's Board of Governors to remain in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the AHL.

Howson, 64, was unanimously elected as the 10th President in league history on July 1, 2020. His current contract was set to expire after the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.

"The Board of Governors is pleased to extend Scott Howson as President and CEO of the American Hockey League," said Laurence Gilman, senior vice president of the Toronto Marlies and chair of the AHL's Executive Committee. "Under Scott's leadership, he has maintained a commitment to a high standard of excellence on and off the ice. We look forward to working together towards the continued success of the AHL."

In four seasons under Howson, the league has added a 32nd franchise in the Coachella Valley Firebirds, expanded the Calder Cup Playoffs from 16 teams to 23, and put a unified 72 game schedule into effect.

Prior to holding office in the AHL, Howson served as general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2007-2013. The Toronto native has also spent time as an executive with the Edmonton Oilers' AHL affiliates where he reached two Calder Cup Finals and served as a member of the AHL's Board of Governors.