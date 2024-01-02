Artem Anisimov is returning to pro hockey in North America.

Tony Androckitis reports the 35-year-old forward has signed a professional tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Artem Anisimov is giving it another go in North America, signing a professional tryout agreement with Hartford @WolfPackAHL. @InsideAHLHockey — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) January 2, 2024

The Yaroslavl, Russia most recently played for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, notching 19 goals and 17 assists in 55 contests.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2006 National Hockey League Entry Draft, Anisimov is a veteran of 771 NHL games over 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators with whom he played his final NHL games in 2020-2021.

For his career, Anisimov has 196 goals and 376 assists.

Internationally, Anisimov has represented Russia on a number of occasions including as part of a goal medal-winning entry at the 2014 IIHF World Championships in Belarus.