The Montréal Alliance proudly announces the return of Ahmed Hill for the upcoming 2024 season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

Hill, a shooting guard, will return to the Alliance for a second consecutive season. Hill emerged as the team’s leading scorer in 2023, averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. This productivity positioned him as the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game and secured his placement on the 2023 All-CEBL Second Team, in addition to being named the Alliance’s Offensive Player of the Year.



“Ahmed’s presence both on and off the court has been invaluable to our team,” said Joel Anthony, General Manager of the Alliance. “His leadership, skills, and dedication make him a cornerstone of our team as we strive for championship success. Ahmed’s experience in the league is unmatched, and we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in guiding our team to new heights this season.”



A native of Augusta, Georgia, Hill made CEBL history by becoming the first player to surpass the 1,000-career-point threshold on July 28, 2023. His notable achievements have positioned him as the second-highest scorer in the CEBL’s All-Time records.



Entering his fourth CEBL season, Hill brings a wealth of experience, having previously played with the Guelph Nighthawks (now the Calgary Surge) during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Hill finished the 2022 seasons averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.



“I couldn’t be more proud to keep wearing the Alliance colours and represent this amazing city,” said Hill. “There was never a doubt in my mind where I wanted to be this season. Montréal, I’m coming home.”



Following the 2023 CEBL season, Hill joined Maroussi B.C. in Greece, where he averaged 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 25.2 minutes per game.



The shooting guard played two seasons in the NBA G League with the Northern Arizona Suns and the Greensboro Swarm during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, respectively. He also had the opportunity to showcase his talent with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 NBA Summer League.



Hill played four collegiate seasons with the Virginia Tech Hokies between 2014 and 2019, reaching the prestigious March Madness tournament three times in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The American was named to the 2K Sports Classic All-Tournament team in 2018 alongside Detroit Pistons player Jaylen Nowell.



Hill is the seventh player to join the Alliance for the 2024 season. The Montréal Alliance is gearing up for the 2024 and will host the Edmonton Stingers in their highly anticipated home opener on May 30.