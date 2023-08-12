LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum had 19 points and 10 assists for her first double-double of the season, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 113-89 on Friday night.

Wilson finished 17 of 25 from the field — with no 3-pointers — to reach 40 points. She became only the eighth player in WNBA history to have 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game.

She scored 10 of Las Vegas’ opening 19 points and finished the half with 24 points and seven rebounds. The Aces led 57-48 at the break.

Chelsea Gray also had 19 points and 10 assists and Jackie Young added 17 points for Las Vegas (26-3). Gray reached 3,500 career points.

It was tied at 68-all with four minutes left in the third quarter before Young made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to start a 20-6 run for an 88-74 lead entering the fourth.

The Aces reached the century mark for the eight time this season.

Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Tianna Hawkins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (13-16). Hawkins and Cloud both went down with injuries in the fourth quarter before going to the locker room.

Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points and Brittney Sykes scored 12.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball