Al Aboud sets a new acceleration benchmark in Formula E

In a landmark moment for motorsport, Reem Al Aboud - the pioneering Saudi Arabian female racing driver - clocked a faster 0-60mph acceleration time than the current Formula 1 benchmark, highlighting Formula E's commitment to innovation and diversity in the lead-up to International Women's Day.

Driving the GENBETA electric race car, Al Aboud achieved a 0-60mph time of 2.49 seconds, eclipsing the 2.6-second benchmark for current single-seaters. The achievement showcases the advanced capabilities of Formula E’s GENBETA program, which features an 'unlocked' GEN3 race car created by Formula E and the FIA and enhanced by championship partners, while also underscoring Formula E’s mission to break barriers for women in motorsport.

"Being a part of this landmark moment is a dream come true," said Al Aboud. "It's not just about the speed; it's about breaking barriers and showcasing the immense potential of women in motorsports. Formula E has given me the platform to make a statement, and I'm honoured to be a part of this journey towards gender equality in racing."

"The benchmark achieved by Reem is a testament to what we stand for at Formula E: Innovation, equality, and competition," Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said. "Her success is not just a win for Formula E, but a leap forward for inclusivity in racing, and we all join her in celebrating this milestone, especially ahead of International Women's Day.”

Reem Al Aboud’s relationship with Formula E dates back to 2018 when she became the first and youngest Saudi woman to drive hot laps at a Formula E circuit in a Nissan GEN2 car, the same year women were first granted the right to drive in the Kingdom.

The GENBETA car, an innovation and development programme created by Formula E and the FIA using the all-electric GEN3 race car with 400kW of power charged by ABB and modifications by championship partners SABIC and Hankook represents the pinnacle of electric racing technology. Generative AI – powered by Google Cloud – provided real time telemetry performance data allowing Reem to set the new acceleration benchmark and push the boundaries of electric motorsport.

In a further display of empowerment, young Saudi women from local schools shared messages of inspiration for Reem, which were captured on the car’s livery, fostering an atmosphere of motivation and support. This initiative coincided with the expansion of the FIA Girls on Track programme, a large-scale female empowerment initiative focusing on careers and education in motorsport, underscoring Formula E’s commitment to encouraging young girls to pursue their motorsport dreams.

The expansion of the FIA Girls on Track programme to all 11 race weekends this season, will provide over 2,000 girls with the chance to engage in workshops, meet inspirational women from the Formula E paddock, and attend career talks at local universities. Formula E’s dedication to diversity is further highlighted by the newly announced NXT Gen Cup, which will feature both male and female drivers.

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues on March 16 when the spotlight turns to Brazil for the São Paulo E-Prix where Jaguar TCS Racing will be aiming to continue their impressive start to the season and extend their lead at the top of both the FIA World Championships for drivers and teams.