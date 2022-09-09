When No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin on Saturday to take on Texas, the game will be played with Big 12 officiating.

That's why Nick Saban intends to remind his players that a "horns down" gesture, mocking the Longhorns' signature gesture, could result in a penalty to one of his players.

Since 2019, the "horns down" can result in a taunting penalty under Big 12 rules.

"I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that," Saban told Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News. "We’ve got a lot of other things we really need to worry about, but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that."

The game will be the 10th meeting between the blueblood programs and first since 2010. The edge has been decidedly in the Longhorns' favour with Texas holding a mark of 7-1-1. But Alabama's lone victory came in that last meeting in 2010 when Saban's Crimson Tide defeated Mack Brown's Longhorns 37-21 in the BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Running backs Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson each had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the victory.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 55-0 skunking of Utah State, while Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns also started the season off with a victory, defeating Louisiana at Monroe, 52-10.