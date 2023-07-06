Alain Vigneault believes his coaching days are behind him.

In an interview with the Journal de Quebec's Stephane Cadorette, the 62-year-old former bench boss confirms that he is not seeking a return to the NHL.

The Quebec City native was fired by the Philadelphia Flyers in December of 2021 and has not coached since.

“When I signed my contract with the Flyers, I told those around me that it was my last [deal]," Vigneault said. "There is nothing that made me change my mind."

This confirms what TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last June in The Athletic that Vigneault was very unlikely to resume his coach career.

The Flyers are set to pay Vigneault through June of 2024.

“I just turned 62 and at the end of my contract I will be 63," Vigneault said. "I think it's time to enjoy life. I had a great career. Hockey has been good for me and my family. At some point, you have to have a little fun and I'm there in my life. I try to work on my golf [game], even if it doesn't work!"

If this is the end for Vigneault, he finishes his career with a record of 722-489-35-117 over 19 seasons with the Flyers, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. A Jack Adams winner in 2007 as the NHL's coach of the year with the Canucks, Vigneault's 722 wins are 10th most all-time.