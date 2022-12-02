The province of Alberta is no longer offering wagers on UFC events.

“As of Dec. 1, AGLC stopped offering and accepting wagers on UFC events due to possible risks of wagering integrity,” said Lynden McBeth, senior communications officer for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC). “Previously placed UFC wagers on PlayAlberta.ca have been voided and the stake returned to the player.”

The decision follows an announcement from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which said Thursday it would be halting UFC wagering in the province as of Dec. 1 over integrity concerns.

“AGLC will continue to monitor standards implemented by UFC before reinstating betting options on Play Alberta,” added McBeth. "We are continuing to monitor the situation. Once we are confident that UFC’s regulator body is effectively protecting fighters, fans and bettors, AGLC will give every consideration to reinstating betting markets on PlayAlberta.ca."

On Oct. 17, the UFC added the following language to their Code of Conduct in regard to wagering:

“Athletes are prohibited from placing any wagers (directly or through a third party) on any UFC match, including placing any wagers on themselves. In most states with legalized sports betting, wagering by an athlete (directly or through a third party) on any MMA match put on by a promoter with which they are affiliated is illegal and may result in criminal sanction. Athletes should also be aware that in most states these same prohibitions apply to some or all of (i) relatives living in the same household as an athlete, (ii) an athlete’s coaches, managers, handlers, athletic trainers, medical professionals and staff, and (iii) any other person with access to non-public information regarding participants in any MMA match. An athlete that becomes aware or has knowledge of any wagering in violation of these restrictions must immediately notify UFC of such incident in accordance with this UFC Athlete Conduct Policy.”

Despite making that addition to the Code of Conduct, irregular betting activity occurred in the hours leading up to a Nov. 5 bout between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, with several large wagers being registered for Nuerdanbieke. According to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum, multiple sportsbooks reported unusual betting interest specifically on Nuerdanbieke winning via first-round knockout or technical knockout.

Nuerdanbieke ended up defeating Minner, who was visibly injured early in the bout, at 1:07 of the first round.

According to Purdum, the influx of wagers prompted an investigation by U.S. Integrity, a Las Vegas-based firm that works with sportsbooks to monitor the waging market in the U.S.

The UFC released a statement Nov. 7 saying that its betting integrity partner, Don Best Sports, would “conduct a thorough review of the facts and report its findings” and added that it believed neither athlete, nor anyone associated with their teams, behaved in an unethical manner.

A spokesperson from the AGCO told TSN that the UFC must demonstrate the effective supervision and enforcement of their code of conduct as it pertains to insider wagering before the reinstatement of UFC wagering would be considered.

Loto-Quebec's Mise-o-jeu online, British Columbia Lottery Corporation's PlayNow.com, which also hosts online sports betting for Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and Atlantic Lottery Corporation's Proline Stadium continue to offer UFC wagering.

UFC officials declined comment when they were reached by TSN on Thursday.