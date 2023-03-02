Toronto Blue Jays All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk arrived in Dunedin, Fla. Thursday to join the team for Spring Training following the birth of his child.

Welcome to Camp, Papa Kirk! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ATQdSTVq8L — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 2, 2023

A Tijuana, Meixo native, Kirk remained in California awaiting the delivery for the past couple of weeks and the delayed arrival prompted him to pass on playing for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. The 24-year-old shared on his Instagram that he had welcomed a baby daughter earlier this week.

Kirk had a career year with the Blue Jays in 2022. He played in 134 games, tallying a career-best 14 home runs, 63 runs-batted-in while batting .285.

Along with being named an All-Star in 2022, Kirk was also the recipient of the Silver Slugger award.

The Blue Jays are currently 3-3 through the two weeks of Spring Training.

Their next game comes on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.