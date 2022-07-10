The Toronto Blue Jays are adding two more to their tally of All-Stars.

It was revealed Sunday evening that starter Alek Manoah and George Springer are joining Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk at the midsummer classic later this month at Dodger Stadium. They were already announced as All-Star starters Friday evening.

The 24-year-old Manoah has quickly established himself as one of the better pitchers in the American League, following up an impressive rookie season with a 9-4 record and 2.34 ERA in 17 starts. Sunday’s nod is the first All-Star selection of his career.

Manoah turned in another quality outing Saturday night against the Seattle Mariners, pitching into the eighth inning and allowing just two earned runs on three hits. But the Blue Jays were unable to muster enough offence, resulting in the third Toronto loss in a row.

Springer’s All-Star nomination marks the fourth of his career and first as a Blue Jay since joining the team in the winter of 2020. He has 16 home runs and 39 RBI with a slash line of .247/.330/.477 in 76 games thus far in 2022.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 with the Home Run Derby taking place the day before.