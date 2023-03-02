Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah gave up three hits, struck out two and walked in a run over 1 2/3 innings as part of Toronto's 2-2 tie with the Pittsburgh Pirates in Dunedin on Thursday.

The Blue Jays' spring record moved to 3-3-1.

Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier had two hits and scored on a Bo Bichette single in the third inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored Toronto's other run on a balk in the first inning.

Pittsburgh tied the game in the sixth inning when Liover Peguero scored on a Sosa throwing error.

The Blue Jays stay in Dunedin and send Kevin Gausman to the mound to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

With files from TSN