After being named the Toronto Blue Jays' Opening Day starter earlier on Friday, ace right-hander Alek Manoah struck out six batters as the Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 in Spring Training action.

The 25-year-old allowed three hits and one run in six innings of work as the Jays held the Phillies scoreless through six. A four-run sixth inning fuelled by hits from Alejandro Kirk, Matt Chapman, and Kevin Kiermaier put the Jays out front 6-0 through six innings.

Trevor Richards and Yimi Garcia allowed an earned run.

The Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers Saturday afternoon.

