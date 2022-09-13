Manoah to start second game of doubleheader vs. Rays

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has recovered from his stomach illness and will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays without restrictions, tweets TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

"I expect a normal outing for him. Feeling a lot better so just ride it out like we always do," manager John Schneider told reporters.

Manoah was originally supposed to start Game 1 but did not feel well enough. Julian Merryweather started in his place and allowed one run in one inning, with Mitch White coming in after and allowing three runs in six innings.

In 27 starts so far this season, the 24-year-old Manoah is 14-7 with a 2.42 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 171.0 innings pitched.

The Rays went on to win the matchup 4-2 with the nightcap scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. ET.