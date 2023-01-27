Matthews out at least three weeks with knee injury

In the wake of an knee injury to Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews, the National Hockey League announced Friday that Florida Panthers forward and captain Aleksander Barkov will replace him and makes his second NHL All-Star appearance.

Barkov joins fellow Atlantic Division All-Star and teammate Matthew Tkachuk at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3 for the NHL All-Star Skills and Feb. 4 for the NHL All-Star Game.

The 27-year-old Tampere, Finland, native is averaging 1.08 points-per-game this season and ranks second on the Panthers in points (43). In his now 10th season with the Panthers, Barkov has scored 13 goals and recorded 30 assists.

Barkov's last appearance in the NHL All-Star game was in 2018 in Tampa Bay.