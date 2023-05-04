Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling struck quickly for the Florida Panthers in the second period as they lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 after 40 minutes of Game 2 of their second-round series.

Barkov evened the score at 2-2 just 19 seconds into the middle frame when he collected a turnover just inside the blue line and fired the puck past Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Forsling then stunned the home crowd when he competed a passing play from Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell 47 seconds later to give the Panthers their first lead of the game.

The Leafs suffered another blow in the second period as forward Matthew Knies was ruled out of the game after he was taken down to the ice by Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period.

Mitch Marner took a tripping penalty as time expired in the period, the Leafs will be shorthanded to start the third.

Alex Kerfoot and Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Leafs in the opening period to establish a two-goal lead.

Lundell replied for the Panthers to make the score 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

Samsonov has stopped 14 of 17 shots for the Leafs after two periods.

Bobrovsky has turned away 19 of the 21 shots he has seen in the Florida net.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.