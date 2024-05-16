New York centre Alex Carpenter, centre Marie-Philip Poulin of Montreal and Toronto winger Natalie Spooner have been named finalists for the PWHL Forward of the Year award.

That honour and the rest of the inaugural PWHL awards will be handed out next month.

A native of North Reading, MA, Carpenter finished the season with eight goals and 15 assists in 24 games, good for a tie for second in league scoring. The 30-year-old Carpenter had a six-game point streak midway through the season in which she notched five goals and three assists.

Internationally, Carpenter is a six-time world champion with the United States.

Poulin, 31, appeared in 21 games for Montreal this season where she recorded 10 goals and 13 assists, matching Carpenter's point total. Her 10 goals were third-most in the league.

A native of Beauceville, Que., Poulin is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion with Canada.

Spooner, 33, led the league in goals with 20 and points with 27. Spooner finished with nine more goals than the player with the second-highest number this season. The Scarborough, Ont. native also led the league in game-winning goals with five.

Spooner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion with Canada.