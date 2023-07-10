Alex DeBrincat signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract shortly after being traded to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

The Ottawa Senators sent DeBrincat to Detroit in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect Donovan Sebrango, and a conditional first-round pick and fourth-pick in 2024.

The trade ends more than a month of speculation around DeBrincat's future with the winger unwilling to sign with the Senators long-term.

A restricted free agent, he will carry a cap hit of $7.875 million under the new deal which begins immediately.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed Alex DeBrincat to a 4-year extension with an AAV of $7,875,000. pic.twitter.com/F3aiEpzqO1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

The 25-year-old had 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games last season with Ottawa. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion acknowledged prior to the NHL draft, though, that he expects DeBrincat's production to rise closer to his career average next season.

“If he comes back to us, we know he had 27 goals, but whether he plays for us or plays for another team, we know he’s going to get 40 to 45 goals again,” Dorion said.

DeBrincat was acquired by the Senators in July of 2022 during the NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for three draft picks.

The 5-foot-7 winger was drafted 39th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Draft and has 187 goals and 373 points in 450 career games split between the Blackhawks and Senators.