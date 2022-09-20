MacKinnon on signing extension: 'I didn't want to go into the season without a contract'

Unrestricted free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk is joining the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on a professional tryout, according to Peter Baugh of the The Athletic.

The #Avs are signing Alex Galchenyuk to a PTO, per a source. He had 21 points in 60 games with Arizona last season. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 20, 2022

The 28-year-old played last season with the Arizona Coyotes, netting six goals and 15 assists over 60 games in his 10th NHL season.

Galchenyuk was selected third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and spent the first six seasons of his career with the Habs before joining the Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Coyotes for a second time.

Over 643 career games, Galchenyuk has 146 goals and 208 assists for 354 points.