The Colorado Avalanche announced Monday that the team has signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year contract that runs through the end of this season.

The deal is worth $750,000, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Galchenyuk spent training camp with the Avs' AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout contract. He was limited to one game in the preseason due to an injury, and was cleared to play earlier this month.

Taken with the third overall selection of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, Galchenyuk has appeared in 643 games over 10 seasons with the Habs, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, his second stint with the team, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists in 60 games.