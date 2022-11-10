Veteran forward Alex Galchenyuk signed with the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Thursday.

The Eagles are the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, who Galchenyuk spent training with on a professional tryout contract. He was limited to one game in the preseason due to an injury, but has now been cleared to play.

Originally taken with the third overall selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, Galchenyuk has appeared in 643 games over 10 seasons with the Habs, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, his second stint with the team, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists in 60 games.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Avs continue their preseason on Wednesday night with a visit to the Vegas Golden Knights.