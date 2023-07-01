The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alexander Kerfoot to a two-year, $7 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Kerfoot, 28, played last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs where he recorded 10 goals and 32 points in 82 games.

He added two goals in 11 playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

The 5-foot-11 forward played the last four seasons with the Maple Leafs after he was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche, along with defenceman Tyson Barrie, in exchange for forward Nazem Kadri and defenceman Calle Rosen in July of 2019.

Drafted 150th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2012 draft, Kerfoot has 74 goals and 219 points in his 442-game career split between the Avalanche and Maple Leafs.

The Vancouver, B.C., native his coming off a four-year, $14 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in July of 2019.