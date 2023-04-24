Alex Killorn converted on the power play and Mikhail Sergachev fired one home from the point for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 after the first period of Game 4.

Nikita Kucherov picked up the primary assist on both goals as he helped the Lightning control most of the play in the opening frame.

It was Kucherov’s fake shot, pass that pulled Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov out of position, opening up the net for Killorn to get on the scoreboard at the 9:57 mark of the period.

He picked up his second point of the game as he slid the puck over to Sergachev, setting him up to fire the Lightning into a 2-0 lead at 18:27.

William Nylander took a tripping penalty in the offensive zone that provided the Lightning with the man advantage for the opener

Anthony Cirelli was called for the first penalty of the game, a holding infraction that the Bolts killed just prior to the call on Nylander.

Sergachev was hit with a puck in the knee during the team’s first penalty kill and was forced to crawl off the ice and head temporarily to the locker room.

Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away five shots in the first period to keep the Leafs off the board.

Samsonov made 10 of 12 saves in the opening frame.

The Maple Leafs currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.