The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Alex Limoges to a one-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Limoges, 24, joins the Jets after spending four seasons (2017-20) in the Big Ten with the Pennsylvania State Nittany Lions where he played in 128 games, recording 51 goals and 74 assists for 125 points.

Following his time in the Big Ten, Limoges spent two seasons with the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls (2020-21). There, Limgoes played in 85 games, tallying 34 goals and 24 assists.