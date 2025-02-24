Ovi tracker: Odds favour Ovechkin to break Gretzky's record before end of season
Alex Ovechkin is on pace to become the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history.
According to the odds at FanDuel we could see Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals fall sooner than we all expected.
Ovechkin is currently -174 to pass Gretzky during the 2024-25 regular season.
That number represents an implied probability of 63.50 per cent.
The 39-year-old opened as a 10-1 longshot to break the record this season, as he entered needing 42 goals to set the record.
That number quickly was slashed to +270 on Nov. 4 after he scored seven goals in his opening 10 games.
His odds to break the record got as low as +125 on Nov. 13 before a broken leg sidelined him for five weeks.
However, six goals in January and a strong February have seen Ovechkin become an overwhelming favoruite to break the record this year.
Ovechkin Odds to break record Timeline
|Date
|Odds
|Implied probability
|Open
|+1000
|9.09 per cent
|Nov. 4
|+270
|27.03 per cent
|Nov. 13
|+125
|44.44 per cent
|Dec. 31
|+145
|40.82 per cent
|Jan. 30
|+600
|14.29 per cent
|Feb. 9
|+190
|34.48 per cent
|Feb. 24
|-174
|63.50 per cent
Betting Breakdown: The GR8 Chase
Wayne Gretzky: 894
Alex Ovechkin: 882
Alex Ovechkin to Score 895th Career Goal During 2024-25 Regular Season (Breaks Gretzky's Record)
|Prop
|Odds
|Yes
|-174
|No
|+132
What Team will Alex Ovechkin Score his 895th Career Regular Season Goal Against During 2024-25 Season?
What Team will Alex Ovechkin Score his 895th Career Regular Season Goal Against During 2024-25 Season?
|Team
|Odds
|Does Not Score 895th Goal During 2024-25 Season
|+132
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|+550
|New York Islanders
|+670
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+750
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|+1100
|Chicago Blackhawks
|+1100
|Buffalo Sabres
|+1400
|Boston Bruins
|+1600
|Minnesota Wild
|+2200
|Winnipeg Jets
|+2500
|Florida Panthers
|+4000
|Philadelphia Flyers
|+6000
|Detroit Red Wings
|+6500
|San Jose Sharks
|+7000
|Anaheim Ducks
|+7500
|Los Angeles Kings
|+7500