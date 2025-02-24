SCOREBOARD

Powered by:

FanDuel Sponsored Image

Ovi tracker: Odds favour Ovechkin to break Gretzky's record before end of season

Published

Alex Ovechkin is on pace to become the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history. 

According to the odds at FanDuel we could see Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals fall sooner than we all expected. 

Ovechkin is currently -174 to pass Gretzky during the 2024-25 regular season. 

That number represents an implied probability of 63.50 per cent. 

The 39-year-old opened as a 10-1 longshot to break the record this season, as he entered needing 42 goals to set the record. 

That number quickly was slashed to +270 on Nov. 4 after he scored seven goals in his opening 10 games. 

His odds to break the record got as low as +125 on Nov. 13 before a broken leg sidelined him for five weeks. 

However, six goals in January and a strong February have seen Ovechkin become an overwhelming favoruite to break the record this year. 

 

Ovechkin Odds to break record Timeline

Date Odds Implied probability
 Open +1000 9.09 per cent
Nov. 4 +270 27.03 per cent
Nov. 13 +125 44.44 per cent
Dec. 31 +145 40.82 per cent
Jan. 30 +600 14.29 per cent
Feb. 9  +190 34.48 per cent
Feb. 24 -174 63.50 per cent

 

Betting Breakdown: The GR8 Chase

 

Wayne Gretzky: 894 

Alex Ovechkin: 882 

Alex Ovechkin to Score 895th Career Goal During 2024-25 Regular Season (Breaks Gretzky's Record)

Prop Odds
Yes -174
No +132

What Team will Alex Ovechkin Score his 895th Career Regular Season Goal Against During 2024-25 Season?

What Team will Alex Ovechkin Score his 895th Career Regular Season Goal Against During 2024-25 Season?

Team Odds
 Does Not Score 895th Goal During 2024-25 Season  +132
Columbus Blue Jackets  +550
New York Islanders  +670
Carolina Hurricanes +750
Pittsburgh Penguins  +1100
 Chicago Blackhawks +1100
 Buffalo Sabres +1400
Boston Bruins  +1600
 Minnesota Wild +2200
 Winnipeg Jets +2500
Florida Panthers +4000
Philadelphia Flyers +6000
Detroit Red Wings +6500
San Jose Sharks +7000
Anaheim Ducks +7500
Los Angeles Kings +7500

 

© 2025 All rights reserved.