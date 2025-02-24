Alex Ovechkin is on pace to become the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history.

According to the odds at FanDuel we could see Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals fall sooner than we all expected.

Ovechkin is currently -174 to pass Gretzky during the 2024-25 regular season.

That number represents an implied probability of 63.50 per cent.

The 39-year-old opened as a 10-1 longshot to break the record this season, as he entered needing 42 goals to set the record.

That number quickly was slashed to +270 on Nov. 4 after he scored seven goals in his opening 10 games.

His odds to break the record got as low as +125 on Nov. 13 before a broken leg sidelined him for five weeks.

However, six goals in January and a strong February have seen Ovechkin become an overwhelming favoruite to break the record this year.

Ovechkin Odds to break record Timeline Date Odds Implied probability Open +1000 9.09 per cent Nov. 4 +270 27.03 per cent Nov. 13 +125 44.44 per cent Dec. 31 +145 40.82 per cent Jan. 30 +600 14.29 per cent Feb. 9 +190 34.48 per cent Feb. 24 -174 63.50 per cent

Betting Breakdown: The GR8 Chase

Wayne Gretzky: 894

Alex Ovechkin: 882

Alex Ovechkin to Score 895th Career Goal During 2024-25 Regular Season (Breaks Gretzky's Record) Prop Odds Yes -174 No +132

What Team will Alex Ovechkin Score his 895th Career Regular Season Goal Against During 2024-25 Season?