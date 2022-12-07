Pietrangelo away from Golden Knights indefinitely due to illness in family

Veteran Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will be away from the team indefinitely due to an illness in the family.

"The Vegas Golden Knights wholeheartedly support Alex and the Pietrangelos and ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time," the team said in a Tweet.

The 32-year-old Pietrangelo is in his third year with the Golden Knights and has recorded three goals with 18 assists over 23 games.

Pietrangelo, a native of King City, Ont., signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Golden Knights prior to the 2020-21 season after spending the first 12 years of his career with the St. Louis Blues.

Selected fourth overall by the Blues in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Pietrangelo has recorded 132 goals and 406 assists over 902 career games with St. Louis and Vegas. He helped the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019.

Vegas sits in first place in the Pacific Division with a 19-7-1 record.