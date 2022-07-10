The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year, $10.2 million contract. The contract has an average annual value of $3.4 million. He was acquired by the Avalanche from the New York Rangers hours before the NHL Draft in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

The 26-year-old appeared in 33 games with the Rangers last season, registering a 15-10-2 record and a 2.92 goals-against average.

Georgiev was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rangers in 2017-18, and debuted with them that same year.

He has played with the Rangers his entire career to this point. The career backup had his strongest season in 2018-19, when he started 30 games and posted a save percentage of .914 and a GAA of 2.91.

In two appearances in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, he recorded a strong .935 save percentage.

He is coming off a two-year, $4.85 million contract, which has an average annual value of $2.425 million.

The Bulgaria native has a record of 58-48-11 with a save percentage of .908 in 129 career NHL games.

