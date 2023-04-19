Forward Alexandre Texier will rejoin the Columbus Blue Jackets next season after spending the 2022-23 season with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland, the team announced on Wednesday.

Texier, 23, did not join the Blue Jackets last season under the recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioural Health Program and signed a one-year deal in Switzerland's National League.

The 6-foot-1 forward recorded 13 goals and 35 points in 46 games with the Lions last season.

Texier has a year remaining on his two-year, $3.05 million deal after being on a team suspension for the 2022-23 season.

Drafted 45th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL Draft, Texier has 22 goals and 49 points in 123 career games.