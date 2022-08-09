1h ago
Report: Sanchez set for Marseille move
Alexis Sanchez is headed to Ligue 1. Fabrizio Romano reports the 33-year-old Chile forward is set to undergo a medical at Marseille on Wednesday to complete a free transfer.
TSN.ca Staff
Sanchez became a free agent after having his remaining contract cancelled by mutual consent at Inter. He spent the past three seasons at the Nerazzurri, scoring 16 goals in 79 Serie A appearances. He won both a Scudetto and Coppa Italia in his time at the San Siro.
Capped 148 times by Chile, Sanchez has also spent time at Udinese, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Marseille beat Reims 4-1 this past weekend to open their league campaign.