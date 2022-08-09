Alexis Sanchez is headed to Ligue 1.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 33-year-old Chile forward is set to undergo a medical at Marseille on Wednesday to complete a free transfer.

Alexis Sánchez will undergo medical tests on Wednesday morning then sign the contract as new Olympique Marseille player, as expected. Here we go confirmed. 🔵🇨🇱 #OM



Alexis joins on a free move after contract terminated with Inter. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

Sanchez became a free agent after having his remaining contract cancelled by mutual consent at Inter. He spent the past three seasons at the Nerazzurri, scoring 16 goals in 79 Serie A appearances. He won both a Scudetto and Coppa Italia in his time at the San Siro.

Capped 148 times by Chile, Sanchez has also spent time at Udinese, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Marseille beat Reims 4-1 this past weekend to open their league campaign.