Johnston has verbal deal to join Celtic FC

Scottish soccer giant Celtic F.C. have reached a verbal agreement with CF Montreal of MLS to sign Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston on a permanent deal, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Romano adds Johnston's contract will be discussed in order to get the deal finished.

Celtic have reached verbal agreement with Montreal to sign Alistair Johnston on permanent deal, now waiting for final details. ⚪️🟢🇨🇦 #CelticFC



Johnston’s contract will be discussed in order to get the deal done and sealed. pic.twitter.com/Du9PbBLNjz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2022

This comes one day after Romano reported that personal terms were already being discussed between Johnston and the Scottish champions.

Johnston started and played all 90 minutes in Canada’s opening 1-0 loss to Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 24-year-old had one shot on target in Wednesday's Group F opener.

Johnston made 33 appearances for CF Montreal in MLS play last season and scored four times with five assists.

Montreal acquired the Vancouver native from Nashville SC in exchange for $1 million in General Allocation Money in December of 2021 and signed him to a two-year deal with options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The defender made his international debut for Canada on March 25, 2021 against Bermuda and has played in 31 games for the senior national team.