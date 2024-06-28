UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Tina Charles added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-74 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta (7-9) won for just the third time in 10 games. Connecticut (15-3), which played at Washington on Thursday night, lost for just the second time in 10 home games this season and has lost three of four overall.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Thomas had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Neither team led by more than five points in a game with 16 lead changes.

Gray sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:44 left in the game and she also blocked a 3-pointer at the other end to maintain a 70-67 lead.

Atlanta forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus missed a jumper and Connecticut called a timeout with 17.6 seconds remaining, trailing 74-71. Alyssa Thomas took the inbounds pass, drove to the basket and passed it to the corner for Tyasha Harris, whose 3-pointer missed.

Charles and Jordin Canada each made two free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.

Canada played for the second time this season and finished with nine points in 29 minutes. Gray went over 3,000 career points. Atlanta was again without leading scorer Rhyne Howard (ankle), and starter Aerial Powers did not play in the fourth quarter due to a lower leg injury.