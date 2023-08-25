AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo has been transported a local hospital for precautionary reasons after injuring his wrist during practice at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday.

The Australian crashed roughly 20 minutes into the second practice session in the Netherlands. He collided into the wall just after McLaren driver Oscar Piastri had spun out in front of him.

“We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2,” the FIA said in a statement.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2



Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

Ricciardo is back on the grid after he replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri just two weeks before the mid-summer break.

The Australian returned to F1 race action from the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, replacing the ousted Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, having lost his McLaren drive to Oscar Piastri at the end of 2022.

More details to follow.