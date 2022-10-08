2022 FIFA World Cup: Davies on the brink of superstardom

Bayern Munich midfielder Alphonso Davies left Saturday's game against Dorussia Dortmund after being caught in the face by the boot of Jude Bellingham.

Alphonso Davies is not returning for the second half of Bayern v Dortmund. https://t.co/SYxJ2SqaZM — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 8, 2022

Reports out of Germany suggest Davies is on his way to the hospital to be evaluated for a concussion.

While fighting for the ball late in the first half, the point of Bellingham's foot hit Davies square in the face, prompting trainers onto the pitch to assist the injured Canadian.

Bayern led 1-0 at the time of the injury on a goal from Leon Goretzka in the 33rd minute.

The 21-year-old has seven appearances and one assist so far this season.