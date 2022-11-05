Canadian Alphonso Davies suffered an apparent injury in the 62nd minute and was subbed off during Bayern Munich's game against Hertha Berlin Saturday.

The injury comes just over two weeks to the start of the FIFA World Cup with Canada's opening game against Belgium 18 days away on Nov. 23.

Davies limped off the pitch favouring the back of his right leg after pulling up in pursuit of Berlin's Marco Richter. He was replaced by teammate Lucas Hernandez as Bayern held a 3-2 lead.

In 11 starts so far this season for Bayern Munich, Davies has zero goals and one assist. The Edmonton native has 12 goals and 16 assists in 34 appearances for Canada during his international competition career.

