Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies completed a 45-minute training session on Thursday and could return on the weekend against SC Freiburg, tweets The Athletic's Joshua Kloke.

Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise last weekend in a match against Borussia Dortmund, sat out Bayern's Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen in Czechia on Wednesday.

Davies' injury occurred in the 45th minute on Saturday when he and Jude Bellingham were battling for possession of the ball. As Bellingham knocked the ball into the air while using his body to shield himself from Davies, his boot connected with Davies' face, forcing the Edmonton native out of the game.

"I just want to say thank you everyone for the nice messages and I'm looking forward to being back on the pitch soon," Davies said in a message posted to Instagram the next day.